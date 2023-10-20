Hubble telescope captures a swirling spiral galaxy (photo)

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a spectacular new image of the spiral galaxy IC 5332, located about 30 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Sculptor.

According to space.com, the image was taken in infrared and shows the galaxy face-on, demonstrating its large circular structure and winding spiral arms dotted with brightly shining clusters of pink and orange stars.

IC 5332 is classified as a SABc galaxy, meaning that it lacks a clear central band structure and its spiral arms are not very twisted.

"This is a great example of how the Hubble Space Telescope can show us details of distant objects that cannot be seen from Earth," said Jonathan Gardner, director of the Hubble Space Telescope at the John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

He added that the new image of IC 5332 is another example of how the Hubble Space Telescope continues to surprise us with new discoveries about the Universe.

