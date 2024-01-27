Electricity tariff: how much Ukrainians will have to pay in February

The cost of electricity will not change in the near future. Therefore, consumers will continue to pay UAH 2.64 per kilowatt-hour in February and beyond.

This price will remain until the end of the heating season. At the same time, the volume of consumption is not taken into account. PMG.ua writes about this, quoting the head of the Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry Herman Galushchenko.

Thus, if you consume 350 kilowatt-hours per month, you will have to pay UAH 924.

The last time the electricity tariff was raised was in the summer of 2023. And, according to Halushchenko, it brought good results, because these funds were used to repair the facilities of Ukrhydroenergo and Energoatom.

