Mysterious creatures that protect the owner from evil: signs associated with cats

Cats are mysterious creatures that have been with us for thousands of years. They are associated with different signs and beliefs, depending on the area and culture.

Let's take a look at some of them:

The black cat

A black cat is often associated with bad luck. But in fact, black cats have a special magical power that can protect their owners from evil and disease. In some countries, this sign is considered positive, while in others it is considered negative.

Cat's eyes

Green eyes indicate that you are approaching the fulfillment of a wish. Blue eyes are a sign of health and harmony in your personal life. Yellow eyes can signal unwillingness or danger.

Cat hair and whiskers

The presence of a white spot on the cat's forehead is considered a good sign. The cat's long and straight whiskers serve as an amulet against crime and loss of something.

Head banging

A cat that bumps its head or nose against a person expresses love and affection. However, banging its head against a wall or object can indicate illness or disease.

Cat's ears

One erect and one tilted ear indicate the cat's ability to use time and opportunities wisely. Two standing up indicate a working mode.

Cats and the weather

Cats are said to sense weather changes and may behave unusually before rain. This is probably due to their reaction to the electrical charge in the air before a storm.

Effect of cats on humans

Owning a cat can bring peace, tranquility, and even wisdom. It is believed that cats protect the house from negative energies and spirits.

In any case, cats are amazing creatures that can teach us a lot in life and give us joy and wisdom. It's important to just love your furry friends and enjoy their company.

