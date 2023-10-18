Nourishing, quick and tasty: How to prepare salad with pineapple and chicken

Salads are always an important part of the holiday table. Sometimes, when the usual dishes become familiar, it's time to try something new and unusual. One way to liven up your cooking routine is to make salads with pineapples, which with their juicy and refreshing flavor will spice up any table.

Let's take a look at the recipe for the salad with pineapples and chicken, which was shared in the publication UNIAN. This dish is simple to prepare and amazes with its flavor saturation.

Ingredients:

Chicken fillet - 300 g. Canned corn - 150 g. Canned pineapples - 200 g. Eggs - 4 pcs. Mayonnaise - 3 tablespoons. Salt - to taste. Vegetable oil (for frying the fillet). Cheese - 40 g (for decoration).

Preparation:

Boil the eggs firstly, then cut them into several pieces. Fry the chicken fillet on a high heat until golden crust, then simmer it under a lid for 5 minutes, adding a little bit of water. This will make the meat tender and juicy. Add salt and pepper to taste. After that, cool the fillet down and cut it into small pieces. Then divide the eggs into whites and yolks. Cut the canned pineapples into cubes, having previously strained off the syrup. Now proceed to the cleaning of the salad. Arrange the ingredients in layers in the following order: chicken fillet, pineapples, half of the corn, whites, yolks and the rest of the corn. Don't forget to salt each layer and smear with mayonnaise. The last step is to decorate the salad by sprinkling it with a grated cheese. If you want, you can add pineapples on top for an extra flavor.

