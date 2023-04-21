It will shine like new: effective folk ways to clean the kitchen sink from grease, rust and plaque

If you cook a lot and do a lot of dishes in the kitchen, sooner or later your sink will get clogged and dirty. It can be cleaned easily with various chemicals, but aggressive products are not suitable for all types of kitchen utensils. In particular, chemicals should not be used to wash a stone or enamel sink.

UAportal has collected tips for you on how to clean the sink from grease, rust, or limescale using so-called folk methods. They are simple and effective.

Read also: How to get rid of an unpleasant odor in the sink: a simple Life hack

Baking soda will help to remove old limescale and rust. Soak two tablespoons of the product a little and then grease the sink with this "gruel". Let the baking soda work and after 30 minutes, wipe the sink and rinse with warm water.

Video of the day

The combination of baking soda and vinegar will help remove grease and limescale. Mix the ingredients in equal proportions, apply to the surface with a sponge, and leave for 10 minutes. Then wipe the sink and rinse.

Vinegar and salt can help clean the sink. Mix the substances in the same proportions and rub the solution on the stained areas. Then rinse with water.

To clean the sink from dried grease, you need to pour hot water into it and add a little baking soda and laundry soap. In a few minutes, the dirt will dissolve and can be easily removed from the sink surface.

The sink will become clean and shiny if you wash it with mustard powder or starch (preferably potato). It is applied to contaminated areas, allowed to "lie down" for a while, and then wiped off with a sponge. It is easily washed off with warm water.

By the way, toothpaste can also clean kitchen utensils. Just pour some warm water into the sink. Squeeze the toothpaste onto an old toothbrush and clean the sink in the places where the dirt is most stuck.

Read also: Easy and cost-effective ways to get rid of an unpleasant odor in the kitchen if a dish is burnt

You can also use lemon - cut it in half and rub the dirt on the sink thoroughly. Leave the lemon-rubbed sink for 30-40 minutes and then wipe it thoroughly with a sponge.

If you have a sink made of artificial stone, try to never pour food or drink residues into it, which can stain it. If this happens, you should immediately take a microfiber cloth, soak it and wipe the stains thoroughly. Do not rub such a sink with rough sponges - this will damage its surface. If the stains persist, try pouring lemon juice on them. Its acids should cope with stains as well as expensive detergents.

Earlier, we wrote about the easiest way to get rid of a sink clog without chemicals.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!