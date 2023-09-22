Builders gave 7 tips on how to insulate your home before the cold weather

Insulating a house from the outside is an effective way to achieve a comfortable indoor temperature and, at the same time, save on utilities. This can be realized in different ways, depending on your own needs and preferences.

There are several advantages to exterior insulation of a building:

Minimal costs: The cost of materials and work is usually lower. Energy savings: Reduction in heating costs can be up to 60%. Durable and aesthetic facade: The appearance of the building is improved and the facade becomes stable and attractive. Improved microclimate: This has a positive effect on the quality of life. Thermos effect: Keeping you warm in winter and cool in summer. Protection against freezing: Prevents the walls from freezing. Preservation of the house area: External insulation does not reduce the usable area.

If you want to insulate your home yourself, here are some tips:

Clean the gutters

Clear them of debris to avoid water stagnation.

Prepare the irrigation system

Shut it off for the winter and drain the water to prevent pipes from bursting during freezing.

Install energy-efficient windows

Replace old windows with high-efficiency windows that will prevent heat loss.

Insulate the garage door

This will help save energy.

Remove window air conditioners

If you have window air conditioners, remove them for the winter to avoid drafts.

Inspect the roof and chimney

Identify and repair any damage to avoid freezing in your home.

Stock up on the necessary tools

Have a shovel, salt, ice scrapers, and other equipment on hand for winter home maintenance.

