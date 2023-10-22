Scary delicious: a recipe for non-alcoholic berry punch for Halloween

Serve this completely repulsive-looking fruit punch with Shuba's Halloween recipe for kids. They will be amazed.

Ingredients:

- Canned lychees - 15 pieces

- Dark raisins - 15 pieces

- Cherry juice - 2 liters

- Sparkling water - 1 liter

- Cocktail cherries - 15 pieces

Method of preparation:

1. Rinse two disposable gloves and fill them with water. Tie a knot in the part that falls on the wrist. Freeze.

2. Drain the syrup from the lychees and remove the lychees, arranging them on a plate. Take the cocktail cherries and insert a raisin into one end of each cherry, then place the cherries into the lychees, creating "eyeballs."

3. Place the eyes in a large, deep punch bowl. Pour the lychee syrup and cherry juice into the bowl with the berry "eyes." Carefully place the ordered hands, after removing the gloves, add them to the punch, and then top up with sparkling water.

