Dentists answer why it's better not to keep your toothbrush in the bathroom: you'll be surprised

By keeping your toothbrush in the bathroom, you may be putting your health at risk, according to dental experts. When you flush the toilet with the lid open, water droplets containing bacteria and microorganisms can settle on the surface of your toothbrush. This can cause it to become contaminated with bacteria and other contaminants, including fecal particles.

Also, the bathroom usually has high humidity, which promotes the growth of bacteria and mold. Keeping your toothbrush in the bathroom can increase these risks, especially when several family members share the same room.

To minimize the risks of toothbrush contamination, it is recommended to close the toilet lid when flushing, rinse the brush before use, store it upright, and avoid contact with other toothbrushes. The best way to protect your toothbrush from bacteria and infections is to store it in a case and in a dry place outside the bathroom.

