Stylists showed the perfect hairstyles for mature women with thin hair (photo)

Professional hairdressers and stylists believe that mature women over 50 should not be afraid to choose bold hairstyles. They advise to pay attention to the pixie haircut, which is called "the most attractive" and allows you to emphasize your best features.

Daily video

Star hairstylist Gina Rivera and beauty expert Ghanima Abdullah provided their advice.

Read also: Stylists named three hairstyles that will make you look 10 years younger (photo)

Gina Rivera noted that pixies are a very versatile haircut, which is why they are one of the "favorite anti-aging styles." "It can be worn in many different ways and regardless of your style, you can have a pixie haircut that frames your face," the expert added.

Rivera says this hairstyle can emphasize your eyes, cheekbones and face shape, especially if you wear it with bangs combed sideways.

Beauty expert Ghanima Abdullah says this haircut will also hide thin hair. "Usually, pixies that add volume are cut very short at the back, slightly longer around the ears and extended to the top," she notes.

If you want to look younger, the first thing you want to look for in a haircut is to soften your features. River says a pixie haircut is the perfect way to do that. And, if you really want to change up your style, she recommends opting for a new hair color.

"Creative color choices can add to the appeal of the look," Rivera explained.

She warned against wearing a pixie with blunt bangs, especially for women over 50.

"It draws all the attention to the eyes with all their wrinkles," Rivera explained.

Recall that in 2023, short haircuts will be especially relevant. Such hairstyles look spectacular and create an accent in the overall image.

Earlier UAportal wrote how to dry hair correctly, so as not to harm.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!