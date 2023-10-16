Stylists named the top 5 trendy boots for fall 2023

In the new fashion season, we can see many innovations in the world of footwear trends. Designers urge us to go beyond the usual and not be afraid to experiment.

Biker models

These shoes are characterized by a large number of buckles and a massive sole, which makes them very comfortable. They are an ideal choice for combining with jeans, suits with pants, or even school miniskirts and knitted dresses.

Boots with wide shafts (slouchy boots)

The most relevant model of this

season, also known as slouchy boots. These boots can have excessively wide shafts, giving the impression that they are slightly falling off the leg. Or they may be just a little loose. Designers recommend wearing them with jeans.

Shoes with wedges

Wedges can be in different variations: the height of the wedge can be different, and the toe can be rounded or twisted up. Some models have metal details, which makes them especially stylish.

Stocking boots

Do you remember the stocking boots that were fashionable in 2014? This time, however, only glossy or matte leather models are in fashion, while suede options are the anti-trend. An important feature is the different height of the boots: both flat soles and heels are in trend.

Boots up to the thighs

The higher the boots, the better they retain heat and protect against rain and snow. They can also replace pants, especially during the "pantless" style that is currently at the peak of popularity. These boots can be combined with mini-skirts, elongated jackets, jumpers, and sweaters to create unforgettable looks.

