Stylists named the top 4 makeup trends for fall 2023

Stylists have named the most trendy makeup trends for fall 2023. The "siren look", red lips and white eyebrows will be in fashion.

This was reported by Radiotrack.

Eyebrows

Bleached eyebrows are in fashion now. This trend came to us from the 90s. Bleached eyebrows look especially beautiful on fair-haired girls.

Lips

The most trendy lip color this season is red. Therefore, we demonstrate passion not only with clothes and accessories, but also with lip color.

Eyes

Siren Eye is in fashion - the siren look. These arrows make a black line along the inner and outer corners of the eyes.

Shadows

From now on, bright eyeshadows are advised to be worn not only on holidays.

Makeup

Minimalism is in fashion. No makeup and maximum naturalness. Even stars go on the red carpet with a "bare face".

We have already written how to make a beautiful makeup.

