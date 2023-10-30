Stylists have named haircuts that should be avoided by women over 40 (photo)

Women in their 40s have to struggle not only with wrinkles, but also with hair loss and thinning. It becomes dull, brittle and falls out more often.

Experts say that hiding hair problems can be helped by well-chosen hairstyles. They can create not only a sense of volume, but also hide imperfections on the face.

Hair expert and cosmetologist Ghanim Abdullah and hairstylist Dani Everson shared their tips. They explained which hairstyles add years and which ones make women look younger.

This time they paid attention to the pixie haircut.

Experts have noticed that such a hairstyle gives volume to thin hair and emphasizes your features, but only if it frames the face. However, it can add years if it is not chosen correctly.

According to professionals, women over 40 should not cut a pixie by adding blunt (flat) bangs.

Ghanima Abdullah explained: even though this haircut looks classic, it is inappropriate for those over 40 because it will draw attention to the signs of aging.

"Thick and straight bangs extending beyond the eyebrows on a straight cut pixie can emphasize all the signs of age on the face because it does not frame the face well," the expert explained.

Abdullah added that a pixie with baby bangs (short bangs) will also be a bad choice as it will draw attention to wrinkles.

Everson's hairdresser added that "this haircut, which ends in front of the eyebrows, can have a different effect on mature beauties."

The stylist added: "The right length of bangs can make someone's look younger."

Experts have noticed that a pixie haircut for women over 40 will be a great choice if you choose the right bangs - either thin and slicked to the side, or symmetrical.

Another option is the bangs-curtain. Together with the pixie, it creates a soft, natural wave and frames the face "to give it a youthful look."

Recall that in 2023, short haircuts will be especially relevant. Such hairstyles look spectacular and create an accent in the overall image.

