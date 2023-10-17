Stylists named haircuts that women with fine hair should choose (photo)

Fine hair requires special care and styling. The perfect haircut for fine hair should add volume and lushness to your hair.

When choosing a haircut for fine hair, it is important to consider factors such as your face shape, hair type, and lifestyle. It is also important to take proper care of your fine hair to keep it looking healthy and well-groomed.

Professional hairdressers and stylists have named several hairstyle options for women 40+ who have fine hair.

Textured bob

This hairstyle is easy to style and can hide the first wrinkles on the forehead and around the eyes. This haircut also makes its wearer look younger.

If you add layers and texture, the hair will appear more voluminous and thicker.

Asymmetrical forehead

The asymmetrical haircut is another timeless classic that infuses your hair with mobility, eliminating the look of strands hanging around your face and making a woman look older than she is.

Shaggy bob or forehead

This asymmetrical haircut significantly rejuvenates its owner. It emphasizes the eyes and cheekbones. Hairdressers say that this hairstyle will make its owner look young and fashionable.

Pixie with side parting

The pixie haircut is one of the most favorite haircuts for women. It doesn't require long styling and makes its owner look charming and elegant.

Curly bob with curtain bangs

A layered bob can work wonders when combined with thin bangs. Especially if you curl the strands of hair and then tousle them to create more volume at the nape of the neck. Hairdressers say that women with a short bob will look younger than their age. And bangs will visually add volume to the hairstyle.

Bixie

If you can't decide between a bob or a pixie this fall, then go for a bixie, like Jenna Ortega, the star of the TV series Veep.

A bixie is a traditional bob haircut that is combined with a pixie. This hairstyle is quite versatile. Its owners can hide their thin hair thanks to strands of different lengths.

Butterfly Blowout

This hairstyle was all the rage in the 90s and made a comeback in late 2023. This one can double or triple the volume of your hair, as short layers are used on the "top of the cut to make the hair really stand out."

