Stylists named the best hairstyles for ''mature'' women with thin hair

With age, hair becomes less dense and depleted. However, stylists-hairdressers advise not to worry, because the right hairstyle can hide flaws.

Experts say that for "mature women", a bob hairstyle, which has various options, will be a great choice. "Bobs can be customized, cut and styled to suit your hair type and facial features," notes Glam Girl beauty expert Gabi.

The stylist says that this haircut helps the hair to look thicker and more luxurious.

Blunt Bob

According to Gabi, a blunt bob will make even the thinnest hair look "much thicker." The reason for this is that this haircut involves layering, then "the base line looks thicker." Then the hair seems thicker than it really is.

Layered Bob

If you like a bob but don't like the "weight" at the base of your hair, opt for a layered bob - "to create more movement in your hair". Thanks to such a hairstyle, you will have the necessary volume.

Long bob

According to the expert, this hairstyle is a great haircut for fine hair because it gives you the flexibility to style longer hair while giving the illusion of shorter, thicker hair. "As with the bob, you can leave the forehead in one smooth layer for a thicker base line, or add layers underneath," says Gabi.

