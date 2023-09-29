Stylists named nine models of fall coats that will make you look expensive

Regardless of fashion trends, stylists believe that an elegant and expensive look can be achieved with a classic coat. It is important that it is of high quality and in basic colors, such as black, beige (camel), deep gray and snowy white.

Radiotrack writes about this.

As for the cut, the ideal option is a straight, free and minimalist design, without unnecessary details.

The most relevant coat length for this fall is maxi, but the midi version is also popular.

The main trend of the season is the black maxi coat, also known as LBC (long black coat). It goes well with both casual jeans and elegant dresses for the office or festive occasions. This style perfectly expresses the concept of "quiet luxury".

