Stylists named 5 trendy pants for fall 2023

In the fall of 2023, stylists advise paying attention to red color, space style and wide jeans. Light shades and leather will also be in fashion.

It is written by Ridiotrek.

Red jeans

Red remains the dominant color this season. Add red jeans to your wardrobe, which were popular in the 1970s and are now back in fashion. Combine them with neutral colors such as black, white, gray or beige.

Metallic

Fashionable items in metallic shades are becoming more strict and simple this season. Combine them with oversized jackets or sweaters.

White pants

White, wide leg pants which were popular in the summer remain relevant in the fall. They are a perfect match for an autumn wardrobe.

Jeans with wide legs

These pants create the illusion of elongated legs and add lightness to the look. Combine them with a bright top.

See also: Stylists named hairstyles that make women look younger (photo)

Brown leather pants

Brown is also emphasized in the fall-winter 2023-2024 fashion collections. Leather pants of this color not only satisfy the latest trends, but also help you during the cool autumn days.

As a reminder, we've already written about what haircuts don't suit women over 40.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!