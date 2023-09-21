Stylists named 4 things that must be in a man's wardrobe in fall 2023

Men are advised to create a more masculine look in the fall than in the summer. There are four wardrobe items that will help emphasize this style.

It is written by Chas Diy.

Shirt

Oversized shirts with elongated sleeves, stylish prints and transparent models have appeared on fashion catwalks. It is recommended to wear them relaxed: partially buttoned, with the collar open, or even two shirts on top of each other.

Read also: Stylist shows trendy dresses for summer-fall 2023 (photo)

Long sleeves.

Demonstrating your figure is important not only for women but also for men. One of this season's trends is long sleeves that tighten the figure and emphasize muscles.

Sweaters

In the cold season, warm sweaters with a high neck are appropriate. They are available in a variety of designs, including floral, geometric and animal prints. The options include warm knitwear and suits.

Cardigan

Cardigans also remain popular in men's wardrobe. They can be worn both on a naked body and over a golf shirt, they look stylish and comfortable.

As a reminder, stylists have named seven techniques that will help you look taller.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!