Stylists named 3 haircuts that will make you look older

There are a few haircuts that you shouldn't do if you don't want to draw attention to your age.

This is what radiotrek writes about.

Straight bob with straight bangs

Thick and straight bangs combined with a symmetrical and straight bob can add a few extra years to any woman. In addition, this hairstyle has long gone out of fashion and suits only a few people. If you still want a bob and are not ready to change your mind, then you should pay attention to a bob with a graduated edge and asymmetrical bangs. This hairstyle will look impressive on thick hair, and it will not be an easy task to guess how old its owner is.

Video of the day

Read also: Five types of manicure that have become outdated and irrelevant in 2023 (photo)

Symmetrical bob

Most symmetrical hairstyles focus on facial imperfections and visually add a few years to women. This style is not recommended for girls with a round face or curvy figure. If you like the bob, you should consider the asymmetrical version. There is no need to pay attention to making the hairline even, as our faces are not absolutely symmetrical, and uneven hairlines will only emphasise this.

Gavroche

This hairstyle remains popular among older women, but if you are under 40, it is better to choose another style. As an alternative, you can consider a pixie, especially if you have short hair. It gives you a fresh look, makes your hair more manageable and makes you stand out from the crowd.

As a reminder, we have already written about stylish haircuts for short hair.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!