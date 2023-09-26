Stylists gave three tips on how to store glasses, jewelry and belts to last a long time

Accessories have become an integral part of our style, so it's important to know how to keep them in good condition. By following these simple rules, you can extend the life of your favorite things.

Costume jewelry

First, it is important to have all your jewelry at hand.

If you have few accessories, such as a few pairs of earrings, a necklace, and a ring, you can place them on a nice platter or on a table near the exit so that they are always in sight. This way, you won't forget about them and will be able to use them more often.

If you have a lot of jewelry, stylists recommend creating a separate shelf or using special hooks and brackets to store them. It is important that jewelry does not come into contact with each other, especially if it is made of different metals, to avoid oxidation.

Belts.

Belts are best rolled up and stored on a shelf or in a drawer so that they are always visible. You can also hang them from a buckle on a coat rack or use special holders to keep them from deforming and within easy reach.

Glasses.

It is best to use cases to store glasses to avoid scratches and damage. It is important to remember that if you have many pairs of glasses, it is easy to forget which ones you have and where they are. Therefore, it is recommended to keep them in a visible place so as not to lose sight of them.

