Stylist shows trendy backpacks for 2023 (photo)

Stylist Yana Platonova showed stylish backpack models for 2023. Such an accessory will be an assistant for tourists, mothers on maternity leave, cyclists, photographers, and other categories of people who carry a lot of things and like to keep their hands free.

In her Instagram blog, she noted that this season, many backpacks with different stylistic nuances will be relevant. They can be styled with skirts and dresses as well as casual outfits.

"One of my friends once said that people are divided into those who can't imagine their lives without backpacks and... the rest. The same friend claims that when she leaves the house without her backpack, she always feels something wrong, cold and lonely, and generally "out of place," Platonova said and showed what backpacks to choose in 2023.

