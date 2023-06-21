Stylist Alina Mikhailenko showed the trendy belts for 2023. Minimalist options remain at the peak of popularity.

In her TikTok channel, she urged to pay attention to minimalist models. Thin belts like these will last for more than one year. In addition, it is worth taking a closer look at leather laces.

Read also: 5 basic things for the summer that every fashionista should have (photo)

Video of the day

The stylist also showed high-end models with minimalist logo-free buckles.

Read also: Cargo, sandy color and pajama style: fashionable shorts for the summer are named (photo)

It is worth reminding that the famous designer Andre Tan spoke about the main fashion trends of summer 2023. It is worth paying attention to monochrome, bright red, cutouts and belly exposure, etc.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!