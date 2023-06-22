Stylist Alina Mikhailenko showed trendy shorts in 2023. She advises to pay attention to classic cargo and boxer shorts.

In her TikTok channel, the expert noted that Bermuda shorts, suit shorts, and models without holes and scuffs are at the peak of popularity.

Mikhailenko noted that this summer it is worth abandoning boiled shorts, with an accent reaper or bow at the waist. In addition, micro-shorts in the usual style are no longer relevant. Only mini-shorts from the 00s are relevant.

According to the stylist, other current models include cargo shorts in cotton and denim, boxer shorts in pajama style.

You should not buy leather shorts with an accentuated fit at the waist, tweed shorts, shorts with accent buttons in the style of Balmain.

We would like to remind you that the famous designer Andre Tan spoke about the main fashion trends of summer 2023. It is worth paying attention to monochrome, bright red, cutouts and abdominal exposure, etc.

