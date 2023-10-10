One of the topics that has always been a subject of discussion among housewives is the question of proper bread storage. There are different approaches to this, some keep the bread in the breadbox at room temperature, using a clever life hack - putting a container of salt nearby, while others believe that bread should be stored in the refrigerator.

Sarah Bridenstine, a professional baker and chef at Baking Kneads, provides important recommendations in this regard in a commentary for the Express.

According to her, the ideal place to store bread is where the atmosphere is cool and dry. Therefore, the best choice would be a bread bin or cabinet that is located away from the stove. To prevent mold and to preserve the moisture of the bread, it is recommended to store it in a paper bag or cotton cloth.

On the other hand, Bridenstine emphasizes that the worst place to store bread is in the refrigerator. Although storing bread in the refrigerator can slow down the appearance of mold, she argues that it can lead to accelerated aging of the bread.

"But if you need to preserve bread for a long period of time, you can use the freezer. Before freezing, make sure the bread has cooled to room temperature. Warm bread can lead to condensation in the bag," she emphasizes.

Before freezing, the bread should be cut into slices and sealed in an airtight bag. This way, you won't need to defrost the entire loaf every time, and you can take only the number of pieces you need.

