It has become known whether utility tariffs for Ukrainians will increase: Government's decision

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday, January 30, that the government does not plan to change any tariffs for the population. According to him, the preferential electricity tariff will be maintained.

Daily video

The Prime Minister added that prices will not change during the winter. Shmyhal said this at a government meeting.

"We continue to support Ukrainian families and maintain the preferential electricity tariff for the population. It has been and remains 2 hryvnia 64 kopecks per kWh," he said in a statement.

The Prime Minister added that as of January 30, there were no power outages in any region of Ukraine. Large-scale repairs have been carried out, adding 2.2 GW of capacity.

"We have also increased our electricity import capacities to 1.7 GW due to full synchronization with the ENTSO-E grid. Despite the constant attacks, which continue this winter, on Ukrainian energy facilities, especially in eastern Ukraine, we have electricity in our homes, and this is primarily due to our power engineers," he emphasized.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!