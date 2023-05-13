It became known where the largest pensions are in Ukraine
Ukraine has named three regions where pensioners receive the highest payments. The top three are Kyiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.
According to the Pension Fund, in addition to the three regions mentioned above, pensioners in Dnipropetrovs'k, Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Zaporizhzhia regions also receive high payments.
At the bottom of the ranking are pensioners from Ternopil, Zakarpattia, and Chernivtsi regions.
It is noted that the rating is based on the average amount of pension payments as of April 1, 2023.
The rating itself is as follows:
- Kyiv - UAH 7129.41
- Donetsk region - UAH 6559.70
- Luhansk region - UAH 6049.04
- Dnipropetrovska oblast - 5804.28 UAH
- Zhytomyr region - 5649.78 UAH
- Rivne region - 5487.66 UAH
- Zaporizhzhya region - 5416.23 UAH
- Kyiv region - 5412 UAH
- Kharkiv region - 5249.37 UAH
- Poltava region - 5096.70 UAH
- Odesa region - 5001.49 UAH
- Mykolaiv region - 4899.11 UAH
- Chernihiv region - 4747.64 UAH
- Sumy region - 4722.63 UAH
- Lviv region - 4700.37 UAH
- Kirovograd region - 4639.15 UAH
- Cherkasy region - 4575.21 UAH
- Volyn region - 4440.41 UAH
- Vinnytsia region - 4431.72 UAH
- Ivano-Frankivsk region - 4430.17 UAH
- Kherson region - 4408.84 UAH
- Khmelnytsky region - 4390.84
- Chernivtsi region - 4181.80 UAH
- Zakarpattia region - 4164.47 UAH
- Ternopil region - UAH 3997.57.
As a reminder, some Ukrainians can receive UAH 3,350 in assistance. To receive it, citizens should contact the employment center at the place of business.
