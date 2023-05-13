It became known where the largest pensions are in Ukraine

Ukraine has named three regions where pensioners receive the highest payments. The top three are Kyiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

According to the Pension Fund, in addition to the three regions mentioned above, pensioners in Dnipropetrovs'k, Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Zaporizhzhia regions also receive high payments.

At the bottom of the ranking are pensioners from Ternopil, Zakarpattia, and Chernivtsi regions.

It is noted that the rating is based on the average amount of pension payments as of April 1, 2023.

The rating itself is as follows:

Kyiv - UAH 7129.41 Donetsk region - UAH 6559.70 Luhansk region - UAH 6049.04 Dnipropetrovska oblast - 5804.28 UAH Zhytomyr region - 5649.78 UAH Rivne region - 5487.66 UAH Zaporizhzhya region - 5416.23 UAH Kyiv region - 5412 UAH Kharkiv region - 5249.37 UAH Poltava region - 5096.70 UAH Odesa region - 5001.49 UAH Mykolaiv region - 4899.11 UAH Chernihiv region - 4747.64 UAH Sumy region - 4722.63 UAH Lviv region - 4700.37 UAH Kirovograd region - 4639.15 UAH Cherkasy region - 4575.21 UAH Volyn region - 4440.41 UAH Vinnytsia region - 4431.72 UAH Ivano-Frankivsk region - 4430.17 UAH Kherson region - 4408.84 UAH Khmelnytsky region - 4390.84 Chernivtsi region - 4181.80 UAH Zakarpattia region - 4164.47 UAH Ternopil region - UAH 3997.57.

As a reminder, some Ukrainians can receive UAH 3,350 in assistance. To receive it, citizens should contact the employment center at the place of business.

