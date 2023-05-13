eng
It became known where the largest pensions are in Ukraine

Bylim Olena

Ukraine has named three regions where pensioners receive the highest payments. The top three are Kyiv, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions.

According to the Pension Fund, in addition to the three regions mentioned above, pensioners in Dnipropetrovs'k, Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Zaporizhzhia regions also receive high payments.

At the bottom of the ranking are pensioners from Ternopil, Zakarpattia, and Chernivtsi regions.

It is noted that the rating is based on the average amount of pension payments as of April 1, 2023.

The rating itself is as follows:

  1. Kyiv - UAH 7129.41
  2. Donetsk region - UAH 6559.70
  3. Luhansk region - UAH 6049.04
  4. Dnipropetrovska oblast - 5804.28 UAH
  5. Zhytomyr region - 5649.78 UAH
  6. Rivne region - 5487.66 UAH
  7. Zaporizhzhya region - 5416.23 UAH
  8. Kyiv region - 5412 UAH
  9. Kharkiv region - 5249.37 UAH
  10. Poltava region - 5096.70 UAH
  11. Odesa region - 5001.49 UAH
  12. Mykolaiv region - 4899.11 UAH
  13. Chernihiv region - 4747.64 UAH
  14. Sumy region - 4722.63 UAH
  15. Lviv region - 4700.37 UAH
  16. Kirovograd region - 4639.15 UAH
  17. Cherkasy region - 4575.21 UAH
  18. Volyn region - 4440.41 UAH
  19. Vinnytsia region - 4431.72 UAH
  20. Ivano-Frankivsk region - 4430.17 UAH
  21. Kherson region - 4408.84 UAH
  22. Khmelnytsky region - 4390.84
  23. Chernivtsi region - 4181.80 UAH
  24. Zakarpattia region - 4164.47 UAH
  25. Ternopil region - UAH 3997.57.

As a reminder, some Ukrainians can receive UAH 3,350 in assistance. To receive it, citizens should contact the employment center at the place of business.

