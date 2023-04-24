Midweek, the most powerful magnetic storm in the entire month will hit the Earth: how to feel better

In the middle of this week, the Earth will be shaken by one of the most powerful magnetic storms in April. During this time, you should be especially careful and take care of your health.

Meteorological shocks have a negative impact on human health, cause malfunctions of radio communication devices, and electronics, and even cause auroras. It is reported by Meteoagent.

The most dangerous dates will be April 26-28, when the power of magnetic storms will increase to 6 points. The next two days will be quite calm, and outbreaks are preliminarily recorded at 2 points. That is, the level of danger is low.

How to deal with feeling unwell during magnetic storms

Magnetic storms can lead to a deterioration in health, and cause a loss of energy, insomnia, headaches, exacerbation of chronic diseases, and irritability.

On such dangerous days, you should be especially careful while driving and not ignore any health problems you may have. It may even be better to postpone long trips, meetings, or emotionally stressful events.

Follow a few rules, and you will not be affected by the negative impact of magnetic storms:

1. Take more walks outdoors, especially on foot. But you should be careful with the sun, so it is better not to be in direct sunlight during lunchtime.

2. Avoid heavy food and give preference to healthy, light food.

3. Give up bad habits (smoking, alcohol).

4. Add more clean water, herbal teas, fresh fruits, vegetables, and berries to your diet.

5. Avoid increased physical and mental stress, overwork, and stress.

Note: The information in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as medical or health advice. Always consult your physician or another qualified professional for any health questions you may have.

