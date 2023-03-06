Ukrainian defenders in the eastern direction eliminated several units of enemy equipment. The Russian invaders were attacked by drones.

Soldiers from the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians shared footage of their work on Facebook. In particular, the Black Zaporozhians managed to destroy several enemy tanks.

Read also: Fighters from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade showed a video of how they "lure the occupiers out of holes" in the Donetsk direction

"They steadfastly do not leave attempts to attack our positions, and we steadfastly "convince" the horde that it's bad for their health," our defenders commented on the video.

Video of the day

Also, the fighters of the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade showed "double bingo" - the elimination of two Russian T-80BV tanks.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military showed how they repelled an enemy assault near Avdiivka, Donetsk region. The enemy tried to attack with tanks and infantry. The Separate Presidential Brigade "Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi" repelled two assaults by Russian troops in two days.

We also published a video of how the Ukrainian military disarmed several occupiers at once using a drone. For this purpose, our fighters dropped a grenade from the drone.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!