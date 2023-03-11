Special Forces of the Security Service of Ukraine blow up a Russian tank with its crew using a kamikaze drone (video)

In one of the frontline areas, Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance spotted an enemy tank moving towards the positions of our fighters. The Russian military vehicle was eliminated along with its crew.

According to the press service of the Security Service of Ukraine, when the special forces spotted the enemy tank from a drone, they directed a kamikaze drone at it. The Russians tried to escape from the attack, but failed.

Read also: The Ukrainian Armed Forces aviation delivered a devastating blow to Russian positions

Video of the day

"Ukrainian FPV drone vs Russian tank. Special Forces of the SBU Special Operations Centre "A" destroyed another tank of the occupiers with a kamikaze drone. The Russians tried to escape, but they were not very successful," the SBU commented on the footage of the enemy's elimination.

The 8th separate mountain assault battalion demonstrated a sniper hit on a Russian trench. The artillery worked together with aerial reconnaissance and recorded everything on camera.

The SBU Special Forces destroyed a Russian heavy flamethrower system (Solntsepyok). The fighters of the Special Operations Centre "A" used an FPV drone to do this.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!