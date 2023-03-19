"Thank you for the visit": local residents staged a "show" for Putin, who allegedly came to Mariupol (video)

Russian propagandists, citing Kremlin's press service, reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly personally visited occupied Mariupol.

It is noted that he allegedly flew to Mariupol by helicopter, then drove a car, making stops, drove around several districts of the city, and in the Nevsky neighborhood talked to local residents.

"The head of state also inspected the coastline of Mariupol in the area of the yacht club, the theater building, and the city's memorials," the statement said.

It is noted that during the trip, Putin was accompanied by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin. He also reported to the president on construction work in the seized city and its surroundings.

The propagandists filmed another video where Putin is greeted by allegedly local residents, who welcome him, thank him for the "victory" and call him a "liberator." The video shows Putin in the courtyard of the Nevsky complex with a small group of people.

The video was shot in the dark on an empty street, except for those who were invited to the meeting. The footage shows the group members expressing their gratitude to Putin in front of the camera. He then enters one of the apartments and inspects the rooms on camera.

The local publication immediately identified the actors, who were introduced as residents of Mariupol.

Recall that on March 3, 2022, the Criminal Court in The Hague launched an investigation into war crimes committed by the Russian Federation, and a bunch of memes has already been created on the Internet about this.

