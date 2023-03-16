Reduces service life: where it is strictly forbidden to store shoes

It's time to change winter shoes to spring shoes. Therefore, many people make a mistake when storing them.

It is strictly forbidden to store shoes in some places. Among such places is even a balcony.

What places to avoid for storing shoes?

It is better not to keep shoes on the balcony, especially in summer. High temperatures and temperature changes are dangerous for boots and shoes. Hot weather can cause shoes to come unglued.

Do not store winter shoes in containers, boxes, or trays that are not airtight. This can cause mold and fungus to grow on the shoes.

When you store your shoes at home, you should add cushions with silicone balls to them. They usually come with the shoe in a box when you buy it. The cushions will absorb excess moisture.

The best place to store shoes

The best place to store shoes is in a closet. Before you put them there, you need to thoroughly clean them, wash them, and remove dirt. You should also wash the laces.

Remember, before you put your shoes in the closet, they must be dry. You can put paper inside. Then put the pair in a box, but separate it with paper or cardboard.

It is quite convenient to keep your shoes in a special shoe cabinet. You can put boots at the bottom and shoes in the middle. And on the smallest shelves - sneakers, sneakers and shoes with sandals.

