Keep for years: an easy way to keep lemons fresh

Lemons have many beneficial properties that make them a popular food product. They are added to desserts, sauces, meat and fish dishes, etc. Some Ukrainians even use lemons as cosmetics or household products. These citrus fruits have many functions and they are all different.

Lemons are usually stored at room temperature for several days or up to a week. In the refrigerator, these citrus fruits can last from several weeks to several months. Do you want to know how lemons can be stored for years? Here are some life hacks.

Read also: Why put lemon in a dishwashing sponge: a useful life hack

For example, if you only need the juice of a lemon, you can freeze it. You can make candied fruit from the peel, or dry it and grind it to add to desserts.

Video of the day

To keep lemon slices for longer, you can sprinkle them with salt or sugar and put them in a container with a lid and refrigerate.

Lemon slices can also be preserved. To do this, prepare salt, bay leaf, one-litre jars, dill, coriander, ground black pepper and cold water.

For one litre jar, you need the following ingredients:

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon of dill

1 half teaspoon of coriander seeds

1 quarter teaspoon of black pepper

2-3 cloves of garlic

2 teaspoons of coarse saltcold water

1 chilli pepper per

1.5 kg of lemon

How to preserve lemon wedges:

Slice the chilli into thin slices and put them in a clean and sterilised glass jar, then add the garlic, bay leaf, chilli, dill, coriander and pepper. Then put the lemon slices on top. Add salt and cover with cold water so that all the lemons are well submerged. Close the jar with a lid and then shake gently. Lemons can be stored in this way for up to several months.

To preserve lemons for a longer period of time, you can preserve them whole. How to do it.

Wash 6-7 medium-sized lemons, pour boiling water over them and let them cool slightly. Make cross-shaped cuts up to halfway through to prevent the lemon from falling apart. Put a tablespoon of coarse salt and 1 bay leaf inside each lemon. Put them tightly in a sterile one-litre jar and add two more tablespoons of salt. Pour in 0.5 litres of warm boiled water. Close the lid and refrigerate. Rinse off the salt from the lemons before use.

Read also: What experienced chefs add to potatoes when frying to get a crispy crust

You can also make jam from lemons

Ingredients:

4 lemons

400 grams of sugar

200 ml of water

Wash the lemons well and cut them into thin slices. Add the sugar and water to a saucepan. Rub the sugar well to dissolve it. Add the lemons to the pan with the sugar syrup.

Mash the lemons in the sugar syrup to release some of the juice and flavour from the skin. Bring the mixture to a boil.

Reduce the heat to low and cook the lemons for 30-40 minutes, stirring occasionally.

After cooking the lemon jam, leave it to stand at room temperature for 10-15 minutes to cool slightly.

Pour the jam into sterilised jars and roll up the lids. Turn the jars upside down and cover them with a terry towel. After a day, remove the towel and place them in a cool, dark place.

Pour the jam into sterilised jars and roll up the lids. Turn the jars upside down and cover with a terry towel. After a day, remove the towel and place them in a cool, dark place.

Find out how lemons can be used in your household.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!