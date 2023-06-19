Dogs bite more often in the heat: an interesting study by scientists

A team of American scientists conducted a study that involved analyzing approximately 70,000 reports of dog attacks on humans. The purpose of the study was to explore potential connections between these incidents and weather conditions.

According to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers have concluded that dog behavior tends to become more aggressive on days with high temperatures, increased ultraviolet radiation, and elevated levels of ozone pollution.

Weather is known to be a contributing factor to human well-being, with individuals potentially exhibiting increased aggression on hot days or when air pollution levels rise. To determine whether a similar trend exists in dogs, scientists from Harvard Medical School conducted an analysis of 69,525 reports of dog bites. They compared the occurrence of these incidents with the corresponding weather conditions on those particular days.

The study revealed that there is a correlation between rising air temperature, ultraviolet index, and ozone pollution, and an increase in the frequency of dog attacks on humans. Conversely, these incidents tend to decrease on rainy days, weekends, and public holidays.

At present, scientists are unable to provide a definitive explanation for this relationship. It remains unclear whether heat and ozone directly contribute to heightened aggression in dogs or if it is connected to the behavior of individuals who might provoke dogs more frequently during such weather conditions.

