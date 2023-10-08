When walking outside, dogs often start chewing on grass. Some people think that this is how the animal tries to cleanse its stomach.

However, scientists from Yellowstone National Park in the United States note that the reason may be the following: animals lack fiber in their bodies.

"The answer to the question of why your dog eats grass may be simple: because he loves it. Your dog may be bored, and chewing grass means doing something... Pulling grass off the ground can also be fun," the authors of the study note.

Meanwhile, veterinarians note that if the dog is active and does not vomit after eating grass, you don't have to worry when the dog eats grass.

If eating grass is accompanied by severe and prolonged vomiting, and the dog's health condition is alarming, then you should immediately contact a veterinary clinic. Alarming symptoms include lethargy, apathy, refusal to eat, sudden weight loss, and gastrointestinal disorders.

As for walking dogs in the city, you should not allow your dog to eat grass that may have been treated with chemicals or pesticides, and you should not allow your dog to eat grass in places of mass dog walking, or near highways or near businesses.

If your dog loves grass, sow it at home in wide pots and offer it to your dog when it sprouts. In addition to wheatgrass, dogs can eat sprouted wheat or oats.

