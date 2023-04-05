Ukrainian snipers organise 'night hunt' for enemy near Bakhmut (video)

Ukrainian defenders from the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are destroying the enemy in the eastern direction day and night. When darkness falls, snipers get to work.

As reported by the Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, recently in the Bakhmut sector, snipers of the Special Forces managed to eliminate more than a dozen enemy interventionists.

The snipers' work on the enemy was caught on video. "At night, the work is in full swing," one of the SSO fighters commented on his work.

Commenting on the footage, the command noted: "More than 10 killed occupants are the result of the work of the sniper pairs of the Special Forces in the area of Bakhmut over the past few days. At night, the enemy is trying to advance and storm the positions of the Defence Forces in this area. Our soldiers are constantly observing, detecting and destroying enemy manpower from different distances and with different calibres."

Earlier, the Ukrainian military conducted a series of successful counter-attacks near Bakhmut and "crushed" the enemy. Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade were engaged in eliminating the enemy.

