The media claim that Putin and Kabaeva quarreled over her "girlfriends who can't keep their mouths shut"

Russian President had a loud argument with the ex-gymnast and the alleged mother of his children, accusing her of having too many girlfriends who couldn't keep their mouths shut. After the "Proekt" opposition publication released a series of programs about the life of the Russian dictator and his mistress, Vladimir Putin was "out of control" and "brought his mistress to tears." Generall SVR Telegram channel reported this.

The "Proekt" publication investigated the connection and jointly acquired property of Putin and Kabaeva. The president became angry with her as he believed that such an investigation was made possible because of her friends' chatter. The dictator said that he had 100% information that the leak came from Kabaeva's social circle.

The report says that he didn’t pick his words about his mistress, and she responded with mutual complaints and said that she felt like a "wife without a husband" and was alone all the time. In the end, she added: "you'd rather watch your friends."

The dispute ended in mutual reproaches and Kabaeva's tears. At the same time, it was noted that Putin's mood has even improved, perhaps because of the "victory" at least in this conflict with his civil wife.

Recall that the Express source with contacts in the Kremlin claims that Vladimir Putin underwent "another medical examination" while U.S. President Joe Biden was in Kyiv.

