An elephant waved a crocodile that grabbed it by the tail: the battle between the two animals was caught on video

A 53-year-old safari guide captured incredible footage of an elephant and crocodile fight in the Luangwa River in South Africa.

According to Emmanuel Southey, he was returning to camp from home over the weekend when he saw something happening in the water. When he got closer, he realized it was an elephant and a crocodile, according to LatestSightings.com.

The elephant, which weighed about 4 tons, was struggling with a crocodile that was about half its size. The crocodile sank its teeth into the elephant's tail, but the elephant did not allow it to harm him.

Video of the day

Read also: Slugs have more than 750 thousand: the most toothy creatures on Earth are named

An elephant spun a crocodile around until it let go of its tail.

"In the end, the elephant managed to shake off the crocodile and cross the river," Sauti said.

"It was one of the most exciting moments in my career as a safari guide," he said.

Crocodiles tend to feed on smaller animals such as antelopes and fish. An attack on an elephant is an extremely rare occurrence that may be due to severe hunger or desperation.

As a reminder, the world's only giraffe without spots was born in a zoo in the United States.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!