You wil ruin your prosperity: Why you shouldn't tear bread with your hands

Bread has always played an important role in Ukrainian culture, symbolizing the nourishing power of the earth and the comfort of home. However, there are many beliefs associated with this common product, especially with the contact of bread with bare hands. One of them concerns the prohibition of breaking bread with hands. Let's talk about the origin of this belief and its possible rationality.

The prohibition to break bread with hands is associated with past times, when there were no cutlery, and such a custom was considered impolite, writes "Telegraph". Hand hygiene at that time left much to be desired, and breaking bread with your hands could stain the food.

This is especially important in many cultures, where bread was considered a symbol of prosperity and blessing. Therefore, by breaking it with his hands, a person symbolically "broke" these blessings.

In some rituals and traditions, the proper cultivation of bread is considered a sign of respect for nature and the nourishing power of the earth. Special knives are used to cut bread to symbolize harmony and balance. By breaking bread with your hands, you can transfer your energy to the product, which will then be eaten. However, this practice may not always be beneficial. It is also worth noting that in the past people worked more often with their hands and accordingly their hands were dirtier. Therefore, taking a whole slice of bread with your hands was considered not only impolite, but also nasty.

