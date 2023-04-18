Sweet croutons from stale strips: how to cook

If you have Easter leftovers, don't be in a hurry to throw them away, even if they are stale. Instead, try a few options to turn stale bread into a delicious meal.

To begin with, try to cut beeswax into pieces and dry them in a toaster or in a sandwich maker. An oven is also suitable. You will receive sweet crackers for tea.

You can also grease the slices of paska with butter, put a slice of hard cheese between them and heat them in a sandwich maker until golden brown. Such a sandwich will be soft and chewy inside, and crispy on top.

But the chefs of the website "This is a taste" suggest frying slices of paskha in a pan to get sweet croutons.

To do this, cut the beeswax into slices. Beat an egg with 100 ml of milk (you can add a pinch of salt or a tablespoon of sugar). Heat the butter in a pan. Dip the pieces of strips in eggs beaten with milk and put them in a hot pan. Fry on both sides for a few minutes. Transfer the croutons to a plate lined with paper towels. If desired, you can sprinkle it with powdered sugar.

We also offer a recipe for a light soup that should be cooked to relieve the body after the holidays.

