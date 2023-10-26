How many days you can't throw away things of a dead person: what the omens say

Our ancestors believed that objects belonging to a person who died after a long and serious illness had a negative energy that simply permeated them. Now in society there are different views on how to handle such things, but many of them are based on long-standing folk beliefs and traditions.

There is an opinion that the soul of the deceased, after death, can stay on Earth for the first forty days, watching over their relatives and friends. Precisely related to this is the prejudice certifying that things belonging to the deceased should not be touched until the forty-day period has passed. Violation of this rule is considered an insult to the soul of the deceased.

Esotericists recommend getting rid of clothes and bedding that belonged to the deceased person in the first place. Some even seek to take them out of the house and burn them without waiting for the forty-day period.

It is also known that negative energy can be retained by jewelry and it is recommended to cleanse with salt solution, flame or consecrated water.

Some people specify before their death how their belongings should be disposed of, and it is important to fulfill their requests.

Among other practices, giving possessions to the church or giving to the deceased's relatives is rational. Some people simply take the belongings outside the house and store them in a garage, for example. There are also those who relocate these things to a separate corner or room and do not allow them to be touched.

Some people believe that it is after the fortieth period that one should distribute the things of the deceased, if they contribute to the spirit of the deceased by doing good , which must pass judgment.

The objects that belonged to the deceased are given to beggars and they are asked to commemorate the deceased. It should be remembered, however, that the oil (consecrated oil) remaining after the council (anointing of the body) should not be given to anyone except the priest. This consecrated oil should be used during the funeral rite on the blanket of the deceased.

