Ukrainian troops continue to destroy Russian occupants and their equipment in various parts of the frontline. In particular, fighting continues in the Avdiivka sector.

Daily video

There, soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade discovered and destroyed five enemy drones. This was reported on the brigade's Facebook page.

"Minus three Russian Lancet kamikadze drones and two ZALA reconnaissance drones in the Avdiivka sector. The video shows the combat work of anti-aircraft gunners of the 47th separate mechanized brigade," the statement reads.

The video shows how the anti-aircraft gunners detect enemy drones and eliminate them. The following footage shows the result of successful work.

The exact time and location of the drone destruction is not disclosed for security reasons.

