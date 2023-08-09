A strong female talisman: what omens and superstitions are associated with orchids

Among the multifaceted world of plants, it is difficult to find a flower that attracts as many legends and myths as the orchid. Everyone's favorite housekeeper beauty is subject to whims and beliefs. Some believe that this plant will bring anger and trouble, while others that it hardens the soul and increases harmony.

Read also: How many roses should be in a bouquet, and who should be given different numbers of flowers

The role of omens and superstitions is important for many fans of flowers, Patrioty Ukrainy writes. They enter into controversial discussions about the possibility of growing an orchid at home. The flower known since ancient times symbolizes the highest spiritual qualities: chastity, grace, charm and unity.

Video of the day

A considerable number of superstitions and beliefs were adopted by the orchid. However, many of them are based on real-life situations and therefore should be considered with some understanding.

According to one of the stereotypes, the orchid is an "energy vampire" capable of debilitating and draining the energy of its owners, reducing work capacity and activity. Some even claim that the flower can drive men out of the house. After all, the orchid belongs to the feminine symbol, giving women charm and femininity. At the same time, the idea of possible effects on men sounds more like fiction.

One cannot dismiss the fears associated with the orchid, but this does not exclude the possibility of cultivating it. The real "vampire" effect of an orchid is limited to nighttime, so it is recommended to avoid placing this plant in the bedroom. You should also think about protecting men from direct contact with the orchid if you believe in a certain effect.

The orchid, although known for its capriciousness, can be not only a safe but also a useful plant for your home. Belief in the positive influence of the orchid and its use as a talisman has not subsided for centuries.

Due to the orchid's ability to help harmonize the microclimate at home, some believe that careful care of it will lead to the enrichment of well-being and happiness in the family.

An orchid can become a talisman that will reveal hidden talents and potential for women, calling for the development of art. But achieving this requires careful and proper care. An orchid not only fascinates with its appearance but can also affect inner harmony. Belief in its ability to improve health and even change appearance can also be an argument.

We will remind you that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine played a significant role in the formation of the cultural identity of the country. Therefore, UAportal spoke about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday and family life.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!