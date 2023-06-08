Attack aircraft defeated the enemy's 57th Brigade and the Storm Z unit, pushing the occupiers back almost 2 km

Ukrainian soldiers on the eastern frontline near Bakhmut inflicted significant losses on the enemy and its military equipment. A unit of the 57th Brigade of the Russian Federation and units of Russian militants from Storm Z were defeated.

According to the Third Separate Assault Brigade, the enemy lost about 30 militants, and four dozen Russians became incapacitated.

It is noted that Russian ammunition depots, enemy tanks and artillery were destroyed.

"We are liberating our lands and clearing the flanks around Bakhmut! Over the past 24 hours, the Third Assault Brigade has driven the enemy back from the territories of 1.8 km along the front line and 1.2 km inland," the statement said.

The Third Assault Battalion added that as a result of the 2nd Assault Battalion's offensive, "units of the 57th Brigade of the Russian Federation and the 'Storm Z' prisoner detachments suffered significant losses: about 30 '200s' and 40 '300s' Russians. Warehouses with Russian ammunition, equipment, including armoured fighting vehicles, tanks and artillery of the enemy were also eliminated."

It is noted that the enemy forces were almost completely thrown back behind the canal, where the positions of Russian militants were located until recently.

As a reminder, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated a group of occupants with a kamikaze drone.