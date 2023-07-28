Assault rifles near Bakhmut liberate 1200 metres of territory and take a group of occupants prisoner (video)

Ukrainian troops continue to carry out combat missions in various parts of the frontline. In particular, fighting is taking place in one of the hottest spots - the Bakhmut sector.

There, attack aircraft conducted a successful operation to liberate the territory. This was reported on the Telegram channel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The 3rd Air Assault Brigade is working in the Bakhmut sector. The Russians are densely covered by artillery, the territory on the outskirts is thoroughly mined," the message says.

It is noted that the attackers managed to liberate 1200 metres of territory. The Ukrainian military also managed to capture eight soldiers of the 83rd Airborne Brigade of the Russian Army.

"The Russians tried to counterattack, but failed: some of the personnel fled, the rest were destroyed," the military added.

In June, the Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia region.

