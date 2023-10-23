eng
Українська
русский
Lifehacks

Curtains, oven and bathroom: How to keep yourself warm at home without heating

Ihor Romanko

Curtains, oven and bathroom: How to keep yourself warm at home without heating

Fall is approaching and with it comes the colder weather. Instead of consuming a lot of electricity for heating, you can use some simple and sustainable ways to keep your home warm efficiently.

Read also: Five tips to limit heat loss in your house and apartment

By following these simple tips from the Odessa Life website , you can keep yourself warm and save energy during the cold season.

  1. Open the curtains on sunny days: Take advantage of the sunlight that enters the room by opening curtains and blinds to increase the temperature in the room.
  2. Lower the curtains at night:  Сover your windows with fabric that will help keep heat in the room during evening and nighttime hours, 
  3. Insulate windows: Find and seal cracks in window frames and the front door to prevent cold air from entering.
  4. Insulate the floor: Lay  down a carpet or runners on the floor to further insulate the room.
  5. Use foil: Place a layer of foil between the radiator and the wall to reflect and retain heat.
  6. Leave the bathroom door open: After a warm shower or bath, leave the bathroom door open to allow the warm, moist air to raise the temperature in other rooms.
  7. Close the vents: Close the vents when not using the kitchen or wasting energy.
  8. Don't close the oven: Leave the oven door open after use so it provides extra heat to the apartment.
  9. Dress warmly: Wear warm clothes indoors and wear socks to retain heat.
  10. Drink hot drinks: Hot drinks such as tea, coffee and mulled wine can help you warm up.
  11. Move more: Exercise raises your body temperature and improves circulation.
  12. Stock up on warm blankets: Use warm blankets while you sleep to keep you warm.

Previously, we wrote how to cut energy costs without sacrificing comfort.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!

Lifehacks