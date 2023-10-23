Curtains, oven and bathroom: How to keep yourself warm at home without heating
Fall is approaching and with it comes the colder weather. Instead of consuming a lot of electricity for heating, you can use some simple and sustainable ways to keep your home warm efficiently.
Read also: Five tips to limit heat loss in your house and apartment
By following these simple tips from the Odessa Life website , you can keep yourself warm and save energy during the cold season.
- Open the curtains on sunny days: Take advantage of the sunlight that enters the room by opening curtains and blinds to increase the temperature in the room.
- Lower the curtains at night: Сover your windows with fabric that will help keep heat in the room during evening and nighttime hours,
- Insulate windows: Find and seal cracks in window frames and the front door to prevent cold air from entering.
- Insulate the floor: Lay down a carpet or runners on the floor to further insulate the room.
- Use foil: Place a layer of foil between the radiator and the wall to reflect and retain heat.
- Leave the bathroom door open: After a warm shower or bath, leave the bathroom door open to allow the warm, moist air to raise the temperature in other rooms.
- Close the vents: Close the vents when not using the kitchen or wasting energy.
- Don't close the oven: Leave the oven door open after use so it provides extra heat to the apartment.
- Dress warmly: Wear warm clothes indoors and wear socks to retain heat.
- Drink hot drinks: Hot drinks such as tea, coffee and mulled wine can help you warm up.
- Move more: Exercise raises your body temperature and improves circulation.
- Stock up on warm blankets: Use warm blankets while you sleep to keep you warm.
Previously, we wrote how to cut energy costs without sacrificing comfort.
Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!