Curtains, oven and bathroom: How to keep yourself warm at home without heating

Fall is approaching and with it comes the colder weather. Instead of consuming a lot of electricity for heating, you can use some simple and sustainable ways to keep your home warm efficiently.

By following these simple tips from the Odessa Life website , you can keep yourself warm and save energy during the cold season.

Open the curtains on sunny days: Take advantage of the sunlight that enters the room by opening curtains and blinds to increase the temperature in the room. Lower the curtains at night: Сover your windows with fabric that will help keep heat in the room during evening and nighttime hours, Insulate windows: Find and seal cracks in window frames and the front door to prevent cold air from entering. Insulate the floor: Lay down a carpet or runners on the floor to further insulate the room. Use foil: Place a layer of foil between the radiator and the wall to reflect and retain heat. Leave the bathroom door open: After a warm shower or bath, leave the bathroom door open to allow the warm, moist air to raise the temperature in other rooms. Close the vents: Close the vents when not using the kitchen or wasting energy. Don't close the oven: Leave the oven door open after use so it provides extra heat to the apartment. Dress warmly: Wear warm clothes indoors and wear socks to retain heat. Drink hot drinks: Hot drinks such as tea, coffee and mulled wine can help you warm up. Move more: Exercise raises your body temperature and improves circulation. Stock up on warm blankets: Use warm blankets while you sleep to keep you warm.

