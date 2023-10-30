A vacuum cleaner is a handy and indispensable cleaning device. It helps us keep our homes clean and fresh.

However, there are some things that cannot be vacuumed. By following a few tips, you can extend the life of your vacuum cleaner and protect it from damage.

Six things you should never vacuum under any circumstances

1. Thorny or sharp objects. These items can damage the vacuum's motor or other internal parts if it sucks up a barbed or sharp object such as a nail, glass, or thorns.

2. Small objects. The vacuum cleaner may swallow small objects such as coins, toys or jewelry, or cosmetics. This can cause damage to the vacuum cleaner or even personal injury.

3. Wet dust. Wet dust can block the filters of the vacuum cleaner and cause it to break down.

If your vacuum cleaner does not have a wet cleaning function, do not use it on wet sofas, wet floors, or other surfaces. Mold will form inside the vacuum cleaner due to high humidity. This will cause dust to accumulate on the walls or in the hose.

4. Dirt containing acids, toxins, or alkalis. Acids and alkalis can damage the motor or other internal parts of the vacuum cleaner.

For example, mercury is a dangerous substance for the human body. But it should never be vacuumed up, otherwise it will spread throughout the room and pose a serious hazard. In addition, some mercury will accumulate inside the vacuum cleaner, which will be released during each operation.

5. Combustible materials. The vacuum cleaner can cause a fire if it sucks up combustible material such as paper, cloth, or matches.

6. Debris after repair. Household models are not designed to handle dust and debris left behind after repairs. Dust can seep through the filters and clog the motor. As a result, the device may break down or its efficiency may decrease.

