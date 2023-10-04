Coffee is one of the most popular drinks on the planet. In addition to its tonic qualities, it can be healthy if you choose the right ingredients, Ukr.Media reports.

Quality beans

Start with quality coffee beans. The first rule for making healthy coffee is to choose high-quality beans. Coffee beans that are grown organically without the use of pesticides and other harmful substances are the best choice.

Sweeteners

Avoid adding sugar, which is high in calories and can contribute to obesity, diabetes, and other health problems. Try natural sweeteners such as honey, agave, or stevia instead.

Cream

Don't use artificial cream as it contains a lot of calories and unhealthy ingredients. You can use natural lactose-free alternatives such as almond, coconut, or oat milk instead.

Cinnamon

Adding cinnamon to your coffee is another healthy move, as cinnamon contains antioxidants and helps regulate blood sugar levels. It can help reduce inflammation in the body, boost the immune system, and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Do not overuse

Remember to keep it in moderation, as overindulging in coffee can lead to sleep disturbances, anxiety, and other health problems. It is better to limit your consumption to one or two cups a day and avoid drinking coffee before bed.

Proper brewing

Choose a healthy brewing method, as this can affect the benefits of the drink. Choose methods that do not require high temperature or pressure, as this can destroy some of the antioxidants and nutrients in the coffee beans. The best methods are the pour over, French press, and drip coffee.

