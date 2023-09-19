Small dishwasher tablets can be very effective in cleaning different areas of your home. So don't hesitate to use them to save time and money.

Sante Plus has shared some little-known ways to use these cleaning tablets in your daily cleaning routine. They are made from ingredients that fight grease, stains, and kill bacteria.

1. Whiten the toilet bowl with a dishwasher tablet.

There are thousands of products designed specifically for cleaning toilets, but instead of spending money on expensive products, just throw a dishwasher tablet down the toilet, let it dissolve, and use a scrubbing brush. For best results, pour in hot water and leave for thirty minutes. Then flush the toilet.

2. Wash the washing machine drum.

If you think that your washing machine drum is clean just because you wash your clothes there regularly, think again, because the truth is quite different: over time, dirt and mold build up and clog the washing machine. Turn on the washing machine at full capacity with only one dishwasher tablet left in it. Your washing machine will be clean.

3. Remove the pencil and marker marks from the walls and floor.

Put the dishwasher tablet in a bucket of hot water and let it dissolve. Next, moisten a sponge with the solution and wipe the surfaces where the scribbles were made. If the stain is particularly stubborn, take a piece of the tablet from the bottom of the bucket and apply it directly to the area to be cleaned.

4. Disinfect trash cans.

If your garbage can continues to smell even after it has been emptied, it is time to clean it thoroughly. To do this, fill it with hot water, put a dishwasher tablet in it, and leave it to work for an hour or two. If necessary, rub off stains and rinse thoroughly under running water.

5. Remove coffee and tea stains from glasses.

When you often drink coffee or tea in the same cups, stains always appear on them. Instead of putting them in the back of the cupboard and never using them again, place them in a large container filled with hot water, add a dishwasher tablet, and leave them for a few hours before rinsing with water.

6. Deodorize and clean the cat's litter box.

To solve the problem of cat litter stench, empty the litter box once a week, fill it with hot water, put a dishwasher tablet in it, and leave it overnight before rinsing.

