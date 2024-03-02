On the night of March 2, the Russian army attacked Odesa with Shahed drones. The occupiers hit a residential multi-storey building, completely destroying one entrance. Seven local residents were injured, including a 3-year-old child and a pregnant woman.

Daily video

As of 7:00 a.m. on March 2, two dead people were found under the rubble, and seven more residents are not in touch. The head of the Odesa regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, spoke about the consequences of the Russian criminal attack on his Telegram channel.

According to Kiper, the Russian attack damaged residential multi-story buildings in Odesa with UAV strikes. Seven people were injured, including a 3-year-old child. Later, one dead person was found under the rubble.

A pregnant woman is also among the injured.

Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov clarified that a part of one of the buildings in a densely populated area of the city collapsed as a result of a Shahed hit. The injured are being provided with medical aid.

"Another terrorist attack on a peacefully sleeping city. A densely populated area. It's just horrible here. Rescuers, municipal and emergency services are working at the scene. The rubble is being cleared," said the mayor of Odesa.

In addition, utility networks and a boiler house were damaged, and nearby houses were cut off from heating.

A pregnant woman is among the injured, she is in moderate condition in the hospital. Three other people with multiple injuries were also hospitalized, including a 26-year-old girl in serious condition and two in moderate condition.

