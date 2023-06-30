Madonna's family feared the 'worst' when the singer was suddenly admitted to intensive care

Pop icon Madonna shook up her family when she was rushed to the intensive care unit in New York. The 64-year-old musician was found unconscious, raising concerns about her health.

Madonna's condition was so critical that she needed overnight intubation, causing her family to fear the worst. A close relative said that the situation had been kept secret since Saturday as they struggled with the possibility of losing her, Express.co.uk reports.

The famous singer's manager Guy Oseary publicly stated that Madonna was battling a serious bacterial infection, which forced her to postpone her upcoming tour. This unexpected turn of events was a wake-up call for Madonna, who has long considered herself invincible and put her career and fame first, rather than her well-being.

A family source described the emotional turmoil they experienced, not knowing whether Madonna would survive. However, the horrific experience also brought the family closer together.

Madonna's loved ones recognised that she needed to prioritise self-care, as she was pushing herself to the limit, neglecting her health. The case was a stark reminder that she was no longer as young as she thought she was and that her actions had consequences.

Fortunately, the latest update indicates that Madonna has been released from the intensive care unit and is now on the road to recovery.

