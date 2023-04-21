Seven things you should never flush down the toilet or sink

Some people are accustomed to pouring and throwing whatever they want down the toilet or sink. However, don't make such a serious mistake.

That's because the sewage system is not rubber, and it can get clogged. Pay special attention to the 7 things you should never flush.

Coffee grounds

Most often, pipes in the kitchen are clogged due to the systematic ingress of coffee grounds. Because water cannot dissolve ordinary ground coffee, all the grounds that are sent to the sink eventually settle on the walls. This causes a blockage.

Oil and grease

When oil and grease come into contact with cold water, they quickly solidify and form clogs in the pipes. The best way to dispose of oil is to dilute it with water and a drop of dishwashing detergent, mix it up, and pour it into a resealable bag to be put in the trash.

Paper

Never throw the regular paper down the sink or toilet, as it will definitely cause a blockage. In particular, we are not talking about toilet paper, but about ordinary paper.

Pasta and rice

Glutinous foods such as rice and pasta swell quickly under the influence of water and dissolve very slowly in the pipes. This is how they clog the sewer system, causing constant problems.

Flour

Flour absorbs moisture and swells, significantly increasing in size. As a result, the flour will clog the sewer.

Medicines

Most medicines are highly soluble in water. If they are thrown down the toilet, a large number of chemicals will accumulate, and conventional filters will not be able to clean them.

Sometimes an unpleasant odor from the sink can appear in the kitchen, which is usually associated with stagnant dirty water and the growth of bacteria. There is an interesting way to do this that may surprise you with its effective results.

